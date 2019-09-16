Dasara Heli-rides from Sept. 27

September 16, 2019

Ticket price to be fixed soon

Mysuru: This year too, tourists and residents can hop into choppers to get a bird’s eye view of all the iconic places in Mysuru including the famous Mysore Palace and the Chamundi Hill. The helicopter rides will begin from Sept. 27 to Oct. 10 and talks are going on to retain last year’s ticket price of Rs. 2,500 per person.

The ride begins from the Lalitha Mahal Helipad and will cover the whole city in 10 to 15 minutes. During this ten-minute aerial tour, one can view most of the tourist spots including the Mysore Palace, bus stands, Chamundi Hill, Lalitha Mahal Palace Hotel, Kukkarahalli Lake, Crawford Hall, Railway Station, Jaganmohan Palace, Karanji Lake, Exhibition Grounds, KRS backwaters and other prominent tourists spots across city.

Helicopter service companies Pavan Hans, Chipsan Aviation and Thumby Aviation Pvt. Ltd. are participating in the tender process and the company which charges the lowest fare will be allowed to conduct heli-rides from Sept. 27 to Oct. 10.

Last year, 1,400 people went for heli-rides and the number of people going for heli-rides is expected to increase this year.