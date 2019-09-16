Engineers felicitated on Engineers’ Day

September 16, 2019

Mysuru: Marking Engineers’ Day, commemorating the birth anniversary of Sir M. Visvesvaraya, Institute of Engineers India (IEI) Mysuru Chapter had organised a programme at its premises on JLB Road here yesterday.

Speaking on the occasion Vice-Chancellor of JSS Science and Technology University Dr. B.G. Sangameshwar observed that about 15 lakh engineers come out every year from colleges after graduation but are not effectively utilised in the country despite a demand for engineers.

He opined that in an industry there should be one engineer for six technicians but regretted that in some cases the figures are reversed.

He felt that engineering students too, like diploma and ITI, need good practical training.

Continuing, Sangameshwar heaped praises on Sir MV and Dr. S. Radhakrishnan who are role models for engineers and educationalists respectively.

He recalled the immense contribution of Sir MV to the State who always declined an official car unlike today’s elected people’s representatives who demand a particular brand of car.

Engineers K.G. Vishwanath, H.S. Ranganath, Shakaregowda, Dr. Shankaraiah,Srinath, K.L. Jayaram and Supriya Saliyan were felicitated on the occasion.