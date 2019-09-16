‘Spiritual strength is the foundation for all success’ ‘Chaturmasya Vratha’ concludes

September 16, 2019

Mysuru: “The faith and devotion towards Hindu religion are being challenged by certain forces but to no avail,” opined Assembly Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri.

Speaking at the valedictory of the Chaturmasya Vratha programme at Sri Krishnadhama in Saraswathipuram here on Saturday evening, Kageri observed that a few people try to find faults in our culture, but deep-rooted thoughtful truths cannot be erased or concealed.

He asked people to determine to save the culture, society and the nation and hailed the Chaturmasya Vratha in that direction.

Continuing, Kageri observed that western culture was creeping in through TV and mobile phones, but said that none used the cellphone while participating in the Chaturmasya programme which has to be appreciated. This sends a message to youngsters, he added.

Going further, Kageri opined that spiritual strength is the foundation for all success which should not be misconstrued as superstitions. He contended that seeing divinity in a tree, water (theertha) and cow is wrongly portrayed as superstition.

Pejawar Seer Sri Vishwesha Teertha Swamiji and Junior Seer Sri Vishwa Prasannatheertha Swamiji graced the occasion.

MLA S.A. Ramdas, Sri Krishna Trust President R. Vasudeva Bhat, Working President M. Krishnadas Puranik, Vice-President J.L. Anantha Thantri and others were present.