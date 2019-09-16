Former Rangayana Deputy Director Dasegowda passes away
News

Former Rangayana Deputy Director Dasegowda passes away

September 16, 2019

Mysuru:  T.N. Dasegowda (74), retired Assistant Director of Kannada and Culture Department, former Deputy Director of Rangayana and a resident of Kuvempunagar, passed away this morning following heart attack.

He leaves behind his wife Saraswathi, daughter Yashodha, son-in-law Narayana Swamy and a host of relatives and friends.

Dasegowda was also a Writer and had authored many boks including Talakadina Gangaru and Talakadu Rathnagalu. He had also served as Hon. President of Vokkaliga Sangha and other organisations.

Last rites were performed at the burial grounds in Kuvempunagar this afternoon, according to family sources.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT POSTS
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching