Former Rangayana Deputy Director Dasegowda passes away

September 16, 2019

Mysuru: T.N. Dasegowda (74), retired Assistant Director of Kannada and Culture Department, former Deputy Director of Rangayana and a resident of Kuvempunagar, passed away this morning following heart attack.

He leaves behind his wife Saraswathi, daughter Yashodha, son-in-law Narayana Swamy and a host of relatives and friends.

Dasegowda was also a Writer and had authored many boks including Talakadina Gangaru and Talakadu Rathnagalu. He had also served as Hon. President of Vokkaliga Sangha and other organisations.

Last rites were performed at the burial grounds in Kuvempunagar this afternoon, according to family sources.