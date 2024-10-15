Dasara illumination to conclude on Oct. 23

October 15, 2024

Parking ban, one-way rules around Mysore Palace to continue till Oct. 23 from 4 pm

Mysuru: Every evening after 6.30 pm, thousands of people gather to witness the breathtaking Dasara illuminations, with families from outside Mysuru arriving in droves for a short picnic to enjoy the stunning displays.

In the light of this overwhelming turnout, the City Police have decided to extend parking ban and one-way rules around Mysore Palace till the conclusion of illumination on Oct. 23.

Traffic restrictions and changes in KSRTC bus routes, which was in place till the conclusion of Dasara on Oct. 12, will continue till Oct. 23. From 4 pm to midnight, one-way traffic regulations will be enforced along key roads surrounding the Palace, Police said.

Additionally, temporary diversions to KSRTC bus routes — covering services to and from Bengaluru, Hassan, Madikeri, H.D. Kote and Nanjangud — along with changes to city bus routes and temporary bus stops, will also continue until Oct. 23.

Parking ban

Parking is prohibited on both sides of the roads surrounding Mysore Palace, including B.N. Road, Albert Victor Road, Sayyaji Rao Road and Purandara Road.

Parking is banned on both sides from MUDA Junction on Ramavilas Road to Banumaiah’s College Junction (with exception of KSRTC buses). Additionally, parking restrictions apply on both sides from Basaveshwara Road on New Sayyaji Rao Road to Agrahara Circle; Agrahara Circle to Siddappa Square (left side); and from Agrahara Circle to M.G. Road Under Bridge (both sides).

No parking from Gandhi Square to Sayyaji Rao Road Junction (both sides); from Meelad Park on Ashoka Road to Harsha Road Junction (both sides); around Gandhi Square (excluding KSRTC buses); from Ashoka Road Junction on Chandragupta Road to B.N. Road Junction (both sides); from Centro Mall (Chatrimara) Junction to Five Lights Circle (both sides); and from Nehru Circle via Mini Vidhana Soudha to Neminath Steels Junction (both sides).

Restrictions also apply from LIC Circle via Nelson Mandela Road to Highway Circle (both sides); from Highway Circle via New Sayyaji Rao Road to Old RMC Circle (both sides); from Old RMC Circle via Sheshadri Iyer Road to J.K. Grounds Junction (both sides); from Circus Grounds via Lokaranjan Mahal Road to Hardinge Circle (both sides); from Somasundaram Circle via Mysuru Zoo Road to Chennaiah Circle (both sides); and from SP Office Circle via Chamundi Vihar Stadium Road to Old BJP Office Junction (both sides).

Additionally, parking is not allowed from B.N. Road Junction via Dasara Exhibition North Gate Road to Mysuru Zoo Road Junction (both sides); from SRT Junction on Mysuru Zoo Road to Old Post Office Junction (both sides); and from M.G. Road Junction (Mall of Mysore) via Manasara Road to Lokaranjan Mahal Road Junction (both sides). Parking is banned from B.N. Road Junction (Chatrimara) on Male Mahadeshwara Road to the east of Channaiah Circle (both sides).