Dasara: Mandya dist. tableau bags first prize
News

Dasara: Mandya dist. tableau bags first prize

October 15, 2024

Information Dept. tops in Departments, Boards and Corporations’ Category

Mysuru: Dasara Tableaux Sub-Committee has announced prizes for the Best Tableaux that took part in Jumboo Savari procession held on Vijayadashami (Oct. 12).

In the District section, Mandya district bagged the first prize for its tableau on ‘Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary and KRS Dam.’ Dharwad secured second prize for its tableau on ‘Fruit flies in ISRO’s Gaganyaan Mission’ and Chamarajanagar bagged third prize for its tableau that displayed the fineness of Soliga culture (Soligara Sogadu, Omme Nee Bandu Nodu).

Udupi (Samskrutika Vaibhava Hagu Karavaliya Sobagu), Gadag (Gramasabhe Halliya Vidhanasabhe), Mysuru (Manava Kulada Samaanate- Dharmika Belakininda Samvidhanika  Nyayadavarege) and Chikkamagaluru (Tejaswi Vismaya Loka) got Consolation prizes.

In the Departments, Boards and Corporations category, the Department of Information bagged the first prize for its tableau on ‘Vishwaguru Basavanna, Rashtrapita Mahatma Gandhiji,’ Rural Drinking Water and Sanitation Department (RDWSD) bagged second prize for its tableau on Public Health (Grameena Janara Arogyadalli Sustirathe Sadhisuvudu) and Karnataka Soaps & Detergents Ltd. got third prize for its tableau on ‘Mysore Sandal Soap Kiru Parichaya.’

Tableaux of Jungle Lodges and Resorts (Vanyajeevi Samrakshane Nammellara Hone), All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (Swastha Medulu: Spashta Matu), Labour Dept. (Karmika Hitarakshane) and Dr. Babu Jagjivan Ram Leather Industries Development Corporation Ltd. (Nigamada Utpannagala Maadari) won Consolation prizes.

