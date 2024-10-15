Mysore Palace Board wins first prize in Ornamental Garden Contest
Mysore Palace Board wins first prize in Ornamental Garden Contest

October 15, 2024

Mysuru: Mysore Palace Board has secured first prize in Ornamental Garden Contest organised as part of Dasara Flower Show from Oct. 3 to 12 at Kuppanna Park in the city.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Mysore Palace Board Deputy Director T.S. Subramanya said, “The Horse-Driven Tonga that holds heritage significance, had been designed using one lakh flowers, by the Palace Board. The flowers included Roses, Chrysanthemum, Ping Pong, Carnation, Alstroemeria, Gerbera, Anthurium, Orchids, Blue Daisy, Dracaena among others, along with cut flowers from Ooty.”

The statue of Rajamathe Vani Vilasa Sannidhana (Kempananjammanni) had also been built out of flowers and 5,000 pots of ornamental plants had been exhibited among several other flowers arranged at the Kuppanna Park. All these combined efforts yielded good results in the form of securing the first prize, said Subramanya.

