Dasara Flower Show: Prizes distributed to winners of Gardening Competitions

October 15, 2024

Mysuru: The prize distribution ceremony for the winners of gardening competitions organised as part of Dasara Flower Show, was held in the city on Monday.

District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa distributed the prizes to the winners of various Dasara Gardening Competitions, during the valedictory ceremony organised by the Department of Horticulture, at Kuppanna Park in city.

Speaking after distributing the prizes, Dr. Mahadevappa said, Dasara festival this year was transformed into a Cultural Movement, with the unveiling of Music, Literature, Art, Animal Husbandry, Sports and the contributions of women and expression of the lifestyle of the people and values.

In the wake of bounty of rains in the State, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had given a call for celebrating Dasara on a grand scale. Accordingly, the festival was celebrated, highlighting the significance of brotherhood, harmony and prestige in life. Efforts were made towards the inevitability of building a society sans any discrimination, he said.

The people also remarked that Dasara this year was different, with the people who came in droves to the city on all the 10 days, joyously partaking in the programmes, as a feast for the eyes, aptly making it ‘People’s Dasara.’ The credit for successful Dasara should go to the people of Mysuru, as the success of the festival was akin to adorning the State with a Cultural Crown, opined Dr. Mahadevappa.

The Horticulture Department had organised Dasara Flower Show in a attractive way, with the variety of floral artefacts including those made of Siri Dhanya (Millets) standing out among the exhibits. It is indeed a matter of joy that, over 5 lakh visitors savoured the beauty of Flower Show. Concept of Tracing the Evolution of Democracy, from sixth century till the present, using a variety of flowers and exhibited in the Glass House was the main attraction, along with other floral attractions on the concepts of Buddha’s Period, Sharanas Anubhava Mantapa, Freedom Movement, Constitution, Parliament House, said Dr. Mahadevappa lauding the efforts behind them.

DC G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, Zilla Panchayat CEO K.M. Gayathri, Horticulture Deputy Director Manjunath and Senior Assistant Director Habeeba Nishath were present.

5 lakh and odd visitors

Like previous years, the 10-day Flower Show, organised by Horticulture Department at Kuppanna Park in city, received an overwhelming response, with over five lakh footfalls. Hundreds of contestants had participated in the competitions organised in over 20 categories of Gardening and Kitchen Gardening for households, apartments, industries, educational institutions, Government offices among others.

The prizes were distributed in the top three orders in each category along with consolation prizes. The certificate was awarded to all the contestants.