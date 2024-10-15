Overflowing UGD water causes distress among Dasara tourists

October 15, 2024

Mysuru: Rains that began immediately after the Dasara Jumboo Savari exposed the dire condition of the city’s drainage system, as water overflowed from the Underground Drainage (UGD) system, causing distress among tourists and Police officers on duty.

The stagnant, overflowing UGD water and the resulting foul smell created severe embarrassment for the large crowds gathered to watch the procession between K.R. Circle and Ayurveda College Circle.

Many were forced to cover their noses, unable to withstand the unpleasant odour. Children were seen walking through the overflowing UGD water, while frustrated citizens and tourists openly criticised the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) officials for the inadequate drainage system.

The plight of both tourists and locals waiting for hours to catch a glimpse of the Dasara procession and Goddess Chamundeshwari in Golden Howdah was miserable. Sight of crying children, already drenched from the rain and seated on chairs placed in the overflowing drainage water, was particularly disturbing. Floating plastic covers and other debris in the rainwater and UGD overflow presented an unsightly view, leaving many to wonder how the situation would have worsened had the rains continued for a longer duration.