Decision to revoke Hubballi riot cases: BJP complains to Governor against State Govt.

October 15, 2024

Bengaluru: A delegation of BJP leaders led by Opposition Leader in the Legislative Assembly R. Ashok and Opposition Leader in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, has complained against the State Government to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Monday, over the decision to withdraw criminal cases registered in relation to Hubballi riot that occurred in 2022.

Speaking to media persons later, Ashok said that the Governor has assured to seek a clarification from the Government over the decision to withdraw the cases.

Ashok also informed that the party is planning to stage a mammoth protest in Hubballi condemning the move of the Government, that is aimed at protecting its vote bank and conceal the scams.

Earlier, addressing a protest meet organised by BJP, State President of the party B.Y. Vijayendra alleged that, State Congress Government is anti-Hindu and is indulging in appeasement of minorities and protecting the anti-national elements. When National Investigation Agency (NIA) is probing into the Hubballi riot, the CM, who is on a sticky wicket has proved that the Congress Government will not hesitate to go to any extent, lashed Vijayendra.

CM defends

Meanwhile, speaking to media persons at Hubballi Airport, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah defended the move of the Cabinet to withdraw the cases, citing them as false cases registered during the tenure of BJP Government in the State.

Siddaramaiah further clarified that, it would be possible to withdraw the case only if the Court permits to do so. The Cabinet Sub-Committee is formed during the regime of every Government, to screen the false cases registered in a deliberate manner.