Dasara meeting at Mysuru in August last week
News

August 17, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Co-operation Minister S.T. Somashekar, who is in-charge of COVID-19 and flood relief management in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts, said that a Dasara meeting will be held in Mysuru in the last week of this month, during which plans for Dasara, which is most likely to be celebrated in a simple and symbolic manner this year too in the wake of COVID crisis, will be discussed in detail.

Speaking to press persons here yesterday, Somashekar said that Dasara celebrations last year was held in a simple and symbolic manner within the premises of Mysore Palace. As the pandemic has continued to haunt the State and the country, the Dasara celebrations this year too will be a simple affair. A meeting of officials, people’s representatives and all other stakeholders will be held in Mysuru in the last week of August on Dasara preparations, following which a high-level meeting will take place in Bengaluru, when the nature of Dasara will be officially announced, he said.

Additional COVID  precautionary measures for Dasara, popularly known as Naada Habba, too will be discussed in detail.

