Dasara special buses and trains begin service

October 21, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: With crowds from across the State and the country flocking Mysuru for the famed Dasara event, the Dasara special buses and trains have started operations.

The KSRTC and other State-run Transport corporations have together deployed an additional 2,000 special buses to meet the Dasara rush. The KSRTC Mysuru Division alone has pressed 300 more buses into service. These buses operate to various destinations across the State till Oct. 30. In order to meet the rush, the KSRTC is operating 250 additional buses from Mysuru Road Satellite Bus Station (MRBS) in Bengaluru to Mysuru.

This apart, the KSRTC is operating special buses to different tourist destinations and religious places across the State to meet the extended week end holiday rush coinciding with Dasara festivities in Mysuru. Also, the KSRTC is operating its AC Luxury buses direct from Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport to Mysuru.

As far as additional train services are concerned, the South-Western Railway (SWR) is operating special trains from Mysuru to Dharwad and Mysuru to Vijayapura. The train service to Dharwad will be available on Oct. 22 and 24.

The Mysuru-Dharwad special train will leave Mysuru at 10.35 pm and reach Dharwad at 8 am the following day. Likewise, the train will leave Dharwad on Oct.23 and 25 at 11.15 am and reach Mysuru at 9.30 pm on both the days. This train will have stops at K.R. Nagar, Holenarasipur, Hassan, Arasikere, Kadur, Birur, Chikkajajur, Davanagere, Harihar, Ranebennur, Byadagi, Haveri and Hubballi.

The Mysuru-Vijayapura special train (No. 06203) left Mysuru on its solo trip last evening and reached Vijayapura this morning. On its return journey, the train (No. 06204) left Vijayapura this morning (Oct. 21) and is scheduled to reach Mysuru at 3 am early tomorrow. This train will stop at Bagalkot, Badami, Hole Alur, Hubballi, Karatagi, Haveri, Ranebennur, Harihar, Davanagere, Birur, Arasikere, Hassan, Holenarasipur and K.R. Nagar.

Meanwhile, the Railways have revised the timing of a couple of trains daily running between Bengaluru and Mysuru and Chamarajanagar and Mysuru. The revised timing will be in effect till Oct. 24.

As per the revised time-table, the KSR Bengaluru-Mysuru train (No. 06597) will leave KSR Bengaluru at 5 pm and reach Mysuru at 8.15 pm. On its return journey, the train (No.06598) will leave Mysuru at 8.30 pm and reach KSR Bengaluru at 11.30 pm.

Similarly, the Mysuru-Chamarajanagar train (No. 06283) will depart Mysuru at 8.45 pm and reach Chamarajanagar at 10.40 pm. On its return journey, the train will leave Chamarajanagar at 11 pm and reach Mysuru at 1 am early morning.