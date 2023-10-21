CM to open Lingambudhi Lake Botanical Garden on Oct. 25

October 21, 2023

Father of Horticulture Dr. M.H. Marigowda’s statue to be unveiled at Curzon Park

Mysore/Mysuru: After twelve years since its initial proposal, Mysuru city’s first Botanical Garden — Lingambudhi Lake Botanical Garden — is set to welcome visitors and tourists on Oct. 25, coinciding with the conclusion of Dasara-2023. Chief Minister Siddharamaiah, who is scheduled to inaugurate the Jumboo Savari on the evening of Oct. 24, will officially launch the Botanical Garden on the following day at 12.30 pm.

The event will witness the presence of Mysuru District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, Horticulture Minister S.S. Mallikarjun, Animal Husbandry and Sericulture Minister K. Venkatesh, MP Pratap Simha, MLAs Tanveer Sait, T.S. Srivatsa and other guests. Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda will preside over the proceedings.

On the same day, the District Administration, Horticulture Department and the District Horticulture Association have jointly organised a programme at Curzon Park in city at 1.30 pm for the unveiling of the statue of Dr. M.H. Marigowda, often referred to as the Father of Horticulture.

CM Siddharamaiah, Ministers Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, Venkatesh and Mallikarjun will be present when the statue is officially unveiled, commemorating the significant contributions of Dr. Marigowda.

Meanwhile, the idea of the Lingambudhi Botanical Garden was first proposed in 2011, inspired by the Lalbagh Botanical Garden and the renowned Botanical Garden in Ooty. The wait is finally over and the Horticulture Department has made necessary preparations for the grand inauguration on Oct.25, with plans to keep the garden open from 7 am to 7 pm.

Spanning a 15-acre area with an estimated budget of Rs. 4 crore, the Botanical Garden is situated near Lingambudhi Lake in Srirampura II Stage, Ramakrishnanagar. It attracts a diverse range of bird species and boasts over 300 plant varieties, including medicinal plants. The Botanical Garden has been meticulously designed to serve as a natural study centre for botanists, zoology students and all nature enthusiasts.

The garden features themed sections, including a medicinal and aromatic garden, a rose garden, a topiary garden, a butterfly garden, a bamboo block, a ficus block, a rockery, an arboretum, a fragrance block, a palmatum section, a minor fruits block, and well-maintained water pools designed to attract aquatic birds.