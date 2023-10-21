Cities like Mysuru can grow with Metro service: PM Modi
October 21, 2023

Bengaluru: While virtually inaugurating two sections of Bengaluru Namma Metro’s Purple Line, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hinted at the possibility of constructing a metro in Mysuru.

“In Uttar Pradesh (UP) today, the Metro Rail is being introduced in Noida, Ghaziabad, Lucknow, Meerut, Agra and Kanpur. In some areas, the Metro is already operational, while in others, it’s in the pipeline. Similarly, in Karnataka, both Bengaluru and Mysuru are witnessing an expansion of Metro services,” stated the Prime Minister.

This announcement came during his address following the virtual dedication of the two segments of the east-west corridor of Bengaluru Metro. Earlier in the day, he had also inaugurated a 17-km priority section of the country’s first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor in Sahibabad, Uttar Pradesh.

“The two new lines of Bengaluru Metro Rail will enhance connectivity. It is expected that around eight lakh people will use these services daily. I extend my congratulations to the people of Karnataka on the launch of Metro Rail line,” Modi said.

These new rail segments promise to bolster connectivity and are anticipated to benefit hundreds of thousands of daily commuters. It’s noteworthy that these sections were made accessible to the public on Oct.  9 without formal inauguration.

The PM also underscored the remarkable growth in air connectivity, citing the doubling of the number of airports over the past nine years and Indian airlines placing orders for more than 1,000 new aircraft.

With these additions, Bengaluru Namma Metro now encompasses a total operational length of 74 km with 66 stations, serving over 7.5 lakh passengers. Inaugurated 12 years ago, it holds the distinction of being the country’s second-largest Metro network. The Purple Line, stretching from Whitefield (Kadugodi) to Challaghatta, now spans a total distance of 43.49 km and includes 37 stations.

