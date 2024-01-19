Day-2: Hockey Mysore Men’s Tournament: Chiran Medappa scores for Customs (Bengaluru)

January 19, 2024

A four-goal haul, including a hat-trick, by Chiran Medappa helped Customs (Bengaluru) to overcome Hockey Dharwad by a margin of 8-0 in the first match of the Day -2 of the Hockey Mysore Invitation Men’s Tournament being played the University of Mysore (UoM) Hockey Grounds here this morning.

While Chiran scored in the 7th, 25th, 27th and 37th minute, P.L. Thimmanna, Honnu Swamy, K.D. Biddappa and Chelsea scored in the 28th, 36th, 44th and 46th minute respectively.

In the other matches, SWR Hubballi defeated Hockey Belgaum 9-1 with Haresh (4th and 25th min) and Vithad (31st and 38th min) striking twice. In the third match of the day, Hockey Mysore defeated Hockey Gadag 2-0 with K.K. Bharath (3rd min) and Karthik (23rd min) scoring for the hosts.

Results – Day 2

Customs (Bengaluru) 8 bt Hockey Dharwad 0

SWR (Hubballi) 9 bt Hockey Belgaum 1

Hockey Mysore 2 bt Hockey Gadag 0

Results – Day 1