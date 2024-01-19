Ranji Trophy – 2024: Bowlers strike early for Karnataka

January 19, 2024

Hosts Karnataka, eyeing for a comeback against Goa after losing to Gujarat in the previous match in the ongoing Ranji Trophy Elite Group C match being played at the SDNR Wadiyar Stadium in Manasagangothri here, had a decent start on the first day of four-day match today.

They restricted the visitors to 60 for the loss of three wickets in 33 overs at lunch.

Winning the toss and electing to bat, Goa opened with Ishaan Gadekar and Suyash Prabhudessai. For Karnataka, pacer Vyshak Vijaykumar struck early in the fourth over sending Ishaan (6) back to pavilion with just 7 runs on the board.

Goa pacer Arjun Tendulkar (extreme left) keenly watching the match proceedings against Karnataka from the pavilion at the SDNR Wadiyar Stadium in Manasagangothri this morning.

K.V. Siddharth, who joined Prabhudessai at the crease, could not add much to scoreboard as he was sent packing by pacer V. Koushik for a personal score of just 2 runs in the 13th over with a total of 17 runs. Snehal Kauthankar, walking in at number 4, added 33 runs partnership with Prabhudessai for the third wicket before left-arm spinner A.C. Rohit Kumar struck for the hosts in 23.4 overs scalping the wicket of Prabhudesssai (24). The score was 71 for the loss of 3 wickets in 38 overs with Snehal batting on 23 and skipper Darshan Misal batting on 13 at the time we went to the press.

Scorecard – Day 1 (1st Innings)

Goa: 71/3, in 38 overs, Suyash Prabhudesssai 24 runs, Snehal Kauthankar 23 not out, Darshan Misal 13 not out; Karnataka: V. Koushik 1/11, Vyshak Vijaykumar 1/14, Rohit Kumar 1/35).