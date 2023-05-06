Day-long caricature expo held in city
Photo News

Day-long caricature expo held in city

May 6, 2023

City’s well-known cartoonist and Full Brighter M.V. Nagendra Babu (Banter Babu), seen explaining about a caricature to senior artist and Bharani Art Gallery Founder-Convenor N.B. Kaverappa, who inaugurated the day-long caricature exhibition under the title ‘Your Vote Your Future’ at Mysore Art Gallery on Ramanuja Road, in city yesterday marking World Cartoonist Day. Others seen are District Kannada Sahitya Parishat Mysuru President Maddikere Gopal, sculptor and Mysore Art Gallery Founder-President L. Shivalingappa, Kannada Sahitya Kalakoota President M. Chandrashekar and Jeevadhara Blood Bank Founder S.E. Girish.

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “Day-long caricature expo held in city”

  1. Sanjay Kini says:
    May 7, 2023 at 8:30 pm

    Today is the 175th birthday of Raja Ravi Varma. Karnataka. Tourism could have promoted Jaganmohan palace art gallery on this occasion..

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching