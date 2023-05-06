Day-long caricature expo held in city

City’s well-known cartoonist and Full Brighter M.V. Nagendra Babu (Banter Babu), seen explaining about a caricature to senior artist and Bharani Art Gallery Founder-Convenor N.B. Kaverappa, who inaugurated the day-long caricature exhibition under the title ‘Your Vote Your Future’ at Mysore Art Gallery on Ramanuja Road, in city yesterday marking World Cartoonist Day. Others seen are District Kannada Sahitya Parishat Mysuru President Maddikere Gopal, sculptor and Mysore Art Gallery Founder-President L. Shivalingappa, Kannada Sahitya Kalakoota President M. Chandrashekar and Jeevadhara Blood Bank Founder S.E. Girish.
Today is the 175th birthday of Raja Ravi Varma. Karnataka. Tourism could have promoted Jaganmohan palace art gallery on this occasion..