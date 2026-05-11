Daylight thefts target goldsmith worktables

May 11, 2026

Over 8 ‘Meja’ thefts reported in Lashkar Mohalla; goldsmith community seeks Police intervention

Mysuru: A spate of broad daylight thefts of ‘Meja’, specialised tables used in designing and manufacturing gold ornaments, has put the city’s gold jewellery-making community on high alert.

More than eight cases of ‘Meja’ theft have been reported, particularly in the artisanal hubs of Kumbarageri, Garadikeri and Kurubageri in Lashkar Mohalla, where several goldsmiths and their staff operate.

According to ‘Golden’ Suresh, President of Mysuru District Gold & Silver Workers Development Association, the thefts have mostly occurred during early morning or afternoon hours, with thieves targeting worktables and storage boxes known locally as ‘Meja’. “CCTV footage has captured some of the thefts. The latest incident occurred on May 5 between 1.40 pm and 2.30 pm. So far, more than eight cases have been reported,” he told Star of Mysore.

Meja

‘Meja’ crucial for jewellery making

The ‘Meja’ units are vital to the trade as they contain precision tools and collect gold threads used to string the gold chains, hooks, beads and other items and silver scrap generated during ornament-making. In several cases, the units were stolen from the entrances of workshops and shops, he added.

The Association has taken up the issue with the Police, seeking immediate measures to safeguard the livelihoods of local craftsmen.

Association office-bearers, including President Suresh and Honorary President Raviprakash, met Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) K.S. Sundar Raj this morning to discuss the incidents. Lashkar Inspector Lolakshi was also present at the meeting.

Other members included the Association Vice-President Ramesh, General Secretary Guru ‘Diamond’ and office-bearers Annaiahchar Shivakumar and others.

Members of Mysuru District Gold & Silver Workers Development Association, led by President Suresh and Hon. President Raviprakash, seen after a meeting with Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) K.S. Sundar Raj at his office in city this morning.

The Association has also decided to file a formal complaint with the Lashkar Police.

Following the meeting, the DCP assured the Association that surveillance and monitoring would be intensified in the affected jewellery-making localities. Police and Association members are also planning a general meeting for gold and silver workers and traders.

The Association stated that the meeting focused on precautionary measures and security guidelines to help artisans protect their workshops from theft. It has urged all members to remain vigilant and cooperate with the Lashkar Police.