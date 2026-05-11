Rs. 12 crore drug seizure in Hunsur: Police secure fresh leads on kingpin

May 11, 2026

Special team led by two Inspectors heading to Mumbai tomorrow

Mysuru; Mysuru District Police have intensified their crackdown on narcotics networks following the seizure of synthetic drugs worth Rs. 12 crore from a farmhouse near Dasanapura and Rathnapuri villages in Hunsur.

A special team will leave for Mumbai tomorrow (May 12) to trace and arrest the prime accused in the case. On Mar. 27, Police raided the farmhouse and seized 48-kg of narcotic substances, including 7.35-kg of mephedrone and 41-kg of drug precursor chemicals, collectively valued at around Rs. 12 crore.

Investigators said that the farmhouse, located between Rathnapuri and Dasanapura villages, was being used to process and package synthetic drugs on a large scale illegally.

Subsequent operations in Mysuru, Mumbai, Rajasthan and Delhi led to the arrest of three accused, Mohammad Irfan of Siddique Mohalla in Mysuru, Mohammad Irfan of Rehmat Mohalla in Hunsur, who owned the farmhouse and surrounding land, and Ikram Khan.

However, the alleged mastermind managed to evade arrest despite multiple raids and technical surveillance.

Fresh hunt for mastermind

After a 15-day search operation across Mumbai, Delhi and Rajasthan yielded no breakthrough, Mysuru District Police resumed efforts using technical surveillance and gathered fresh clues about the suspect’s whereabouts.

Based on the new leads, a 12-member team, comprising two Inspectors, two Sub-Inspectors and eight Constables, will head to Mumbai, Maharashtra, on May 12 to secure the accused. Police said, the drugs were packed in different quantities at the farmhouse, while raw chemicals were procured online. The materials were allegedly transported using a tractor fitted with goods boxes.

A large quantity of the substances had been kept for drying before being mixed in varying proportions. During the raid, the Police personnel had to wear protective masks because strong chemical fumes irritated the eyes.

An organised chain

Officials said, the racket operated like an organised chain involving production, transportation and distribution across multiple States. Investigators believe the arrest of the prime accused could expose the larger network and lead to further arrests.

Probe findings indicate that the syndicate specifically targeted college students. Police said, many youngsters became addicted to the drugs and later turned to crime to sustain the habit. A gram of MDMA reportedly sells for around Rs. 1,500, making the illegal trade highly profitable for peddlers.

“We are determined to dismantle the inter-State drug network. Our operations have now expanded beyond Karnataka into Northern India. Arresting the prime accused will be crucial in exposing the syndicate’s entire network and operations,” a Police officer said.