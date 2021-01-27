DC asks TRIFED to provide market for ‘Mysuru Tribal’ brand
January 27, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Suggesting that all products produced by Tribals of Mysuru District be branded as ‘Mysuru Tribal,’  Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri asked TRIFED (The Tribal Co-operative Marketing Development Federation) to provide good markets for all Minor Forest Produce produced by the tribals.

She was speaking at a meeting organised  by the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office here on Saturday, for providing good price for Minor Forest Produce (MFP). The meeting was chaired by TRIFED Managing Director Praveen Krishna.

Pointing out that oil extracts produced by tribals of Pakshirajapaura Hamlet in Hunsur taluk of the District should get a good market price, Sindhuri said that tribals must be trained in trades and an appropriate  price for their products should be fixed. Noting that organising quarterly exhibitions on tribal products will help find a better and bigger market for tribal produce, she said that a plan was needed for finding markets for tribal produce generated in tribal hamlets of Pakshirajapura, Nagapura and other hamlets in Hunsur taluk and other parts of the district.

TRIFED MD Praveen Krishna said that an expert team will be formed for preparing a technical report on pricing and  marketing plans for tribal produce. He further said that officials will be asked to submit the Technical report to the District administration within a fortnight.

ZP CEO  B.A. Paramesh, NRLM (National Rural Livelihood Mission) Planning Director Susheela, TRIFED  Regional Manager Ramanath, Joint Director of Co-operation Lingaraju, LAMPS Society personnel Vijayakumar, SC/ST Welfare Department Assistant Director A. Rajashekar, ITDP Planning Director B.M. Prakash and other officials were present.

