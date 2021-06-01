DC seeks community help in combating COVID contagion

June 1, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Besieged by COVID-19 pandemic, the Mysuru District Administration is boldly seeking to rise above it and restore normalcy by appealing for community participation to drive home the early detection and early treatment policy to save lives.

Speaking to the residents of the district through a Facebook live programme last night, Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri underlined the need of community participation.

“Volunteers and civil society have to join hands on the focus areas of the District Administration. Volunteer groups, Citizen Forum of Mysuru, NCC, Rotary and others have successfully collaborated with us in COVID Mitras, War Room, Tele medicine,” she said.

Community participation plays a critical role in making Mysuru COVID-free by July 1. As the virus is transmitted through the community, the solution too has to come from the community. “The District Administration is grateful for the efforts of civil society and seeks further support on the focus areas,” the DC said.

Mentioning the focus areas, Rohini Sindhuri said that July 1 is observed as Doctors’ Day and on this day, the administration is aiming to make a COVID-free Mysuru. “It is difficult but an achievable feat. From today (June 1) every Ward in Mysuru City Corporation and every Panchayat in the District will be closely monitored for infections and measures will be taken to control the same. Also, there will be competition among Wards and Panchayats on being COVID-free,” she explained.

Day-to-day progress report will be placed before media and people and COVID-free Ward or village would be listed. “We want to recognise people including Corporates who have made contributions to the District and aided the administration under their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Fund. Along with Corporates, there are common citizens who are helping us out. Like for example, a farmer in Periyapatna has conducted his son’s wedding in a simple manner and has handed over Rs. 2 lakh to us for COVID relief,” Rohini Sindhuri revealed.

The second focus of the District Administration is on women infected with COVID as has been brought out in the door-to-door survey. 30 to 40 percent of the women who have been infected are in home isolation.

“Women are neglecting themselves and not reporting and also they are unable to go and take rest in case of infection. The Mysuru City Corporation shall identify Constituency-wise and Ward-wise COVID Care Centres (CCCs) to set up exclusive care facilities for women. Volunteer help is sought in this respect. These CCCs will be tagged to Primary Health Centres and medical care will be provided,” the DC said.

Thirdly, the Administration’s focus will be on Black Fungus or mucormycosis. “Special emphasis will be laid on early diagnosis and care. Talks are on with doctors on early diagnosis and screening and use of Telecare facility to track them,” she added. There are over 66 Black Fungus cases in Mysuru and 50 of them are being treated at hospitals in Mysuru and so far eight persons have been cured and eight more have died, the DC informed.