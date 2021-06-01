Schools to start online classes from June 15
News

Schools to start online classes from June 15

June 1, 2021

Bengaluru: Even as the deadly COVID pandemic continues to rage across the State, the Education Department has issued a circular on re-opening of schools from June 15 for the academic year 2021-22. At the same time, the Department has extended the summer holidays from May 31 to June14. The classes will start for schools of 8th, 9th and 10th standards, with only online classes, until further notice.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka High Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea seeking a direction to the Government for announcing a date for re-opening of schools for the academic year 2021-22. 

Hearing a plea filed by one Radha, the HC bench comprising Justices B.V. Nagarathna and E. Sanchith Sanjeev ruled that the Court cannot direct the Government on announcement of  re-opening of schools until the COVID pandemic comes under control.

