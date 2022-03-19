DC visits Ayarahalli in Hunsur; listens to problems of villagers

March 19, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. Bagadi Gautham visited Ayarahalli village in Bilikere Hobli at Hunsur Taluk this morning as part of ‘Jilladikarigala Nade Halli Kade‘ (Deputy Commissioner’s march towards villages) organised by the Revenue Department.

The State Government has relaunched the programme that aims at bringing the

Government to the doorsteps of villagers and also to connect with the people at grassroots.

As per the directions provided by the State Government, all the DCs, Sub-Divisional Officers, Tahsildars will visit villages on every third Saturday of a month and hear the grievances, problems faced by the villagers and provide suitable solutions for them at the earliest.

The Sub-Divisional Officers and Tahsildar will visit Hampapura village in K.R. Nagar, Antharasanthe in H.D. Kote Taluk, Manuganahalli village in Sargur Taluk, Hitnahebagilu in Periyapatna Taluk, Naganahalli village in Mysuru Taluk, Bokkahalli village in Nanjangud Taluk and Kothegala village in T. Narasipur Taluk this time as part of the same programme.

The DC, accompanied by Hunsur MLA H.P. Manjunath arrived at the village early today morning. Zilla Panchayat CEO B.R. Poornima, Hunsur Tahsildar and Zilla Panchayat officers and elected representatives were present. The DC and the officials will stay overnight at the village and interact with the villagers to solve their problems.

Sources said that already, 60 applications have been received by the DC and other officials to peruse through and decide on the problems. As all the Taluk-level officers will be present at the programme, many problems are expected to see solutions on-the-spot.

The DC will interact with villagers regarding development, disbursement of pensions, ration cards, Pouthi Khata issues, Podi, encroachments of Government properties, Aadhaar and other services.