DC visits District Hospital; inspects bed, ICU facilities

December 28, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra paid a surprise visit to the District Hospital on KRS Road as part of the Union Government’s directive to the district heads to personally monitor the facilities to treat the patients in emergency situations.

The DC visited the ICU facilities, oxygenated and normal bed set-up, vaccination ward, operation theatres and medicine distribution rooms. He interacted with the section heads on the medicine stocks, oxygen availability, and availability of doctors, nurses and Group-D staff.

Satisfied with the facilities and other arrangements at the hospital, the DC asked the hospital authorities to spread public awareness about the facilities so that people need not panic but head straight to the hospital in case they have ailments.

The DC also interacted with a couple of patients on the functioning of the doctors and staff, food and medicine facilities and also cleanliness. He asked the doctors to provide the best treatment to the patients and maintain hygiene in all aspects. District Surgeon Dr. T. Amarnath and other doctors were present.