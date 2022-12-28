Five accident-prone roads to get facelift: MP 

December 28, 2022

Vijayanagar Fourth Stage Junction; Bogadi Junction; Dattagalli Third Stage Junction; H.D. Kote Junction; J.P. Nagar Kuppaluru Junction

Mysore/Mysuru: Four accident-prone roads within the Mysuru City limits will get a facelift and the officers from the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) have been asked to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for four roads while the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will take up the works on the fifth road.

The roads that will get a facelift in the form of an underpass or a grade separator or an overbridge are Outer Ring Road-Vijayanagar Fourth Stage Junction, Outer Ring Road-Bogadi Junction; Outer Ring Road-Dattagalli Third Stage Sa.Ra. Convention Junction, Outer Ring Road-H.D. Kote Junction and Outer Ring Road-J.P. Nagar Kuppaluru Junction.

During a spot inspection of the roads this morning, MP Pratap Simha and MUDA Chairman Yashaswi S. Somashekar asked the MUDA officers to prepare the DPR for four roads within three days and send the same for Government approval. The DPR will have detailed presentations and perspectives of construction engineers on what sort of development is needed on the roads to avoid accidents.

The MP and MUDA Chairman observed that these roads are accident-prone and many lives have been lost. There is an urgent need to give a facelift for them, they noted.

Of the five roads, the Outer Ring Road-Dattagalli Third Stage Sa.Ra. Convention Junction will be taken up by the NHAI. “This road has a curve that is leading to accidents and I will ask the NHAI to re-engineer the curve so that the steepness is avoided. If the road is broadened by taking more land, accidents can be avoided,” MP Pratap Simha opined.

MUDA Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar, Town Planner Member Shesha, Executive Engineer Mohan, Superintending Engineer Channakeshava and others were present.