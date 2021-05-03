DC visits War Room at midnight to check Covid preparedness
DC visits War Room at midnight to check Covid preparedness

May 3, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: In the wake of surge in COVID-19 cases in Mysuru, Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri paid a surprise visit to the COVID War Room located at the new DC Office complex on Mysuru-Bannur Road in Siddarthanagar during midnight to see its functioning.

She has been visiting the War Room for the last few days and even receiving telephone calls from the general public besides giving guidance to them.

Many a times, the relatives of Covid positive patients are tensed and they have been counselled by the DC herself. Even the staff of War Room have received many suggestions from her. On occasions, she has directly called the patients’ relatives to get first-hand information about the line of treatment. Many citizens have been awestruck when she introduced herself as the Deputy Commissioner and collected information from them on COVID care. 

Upon receiving calls from her, even officials have stumbled to reply to her queries. Some Officers have been advised to correct themselves with their replies to her.

The DC’s surprise visit to the War Room during midnights and giving suggestions to the staff has been widely appreciated by volunteers working in night shift at the War Room.

