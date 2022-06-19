DDPUE attributes slip in pass percentage to I PU pass without exam

June 19, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Even as Mysuru slipped to 17th position in the ranking of districts regarding II PUC results, Mysuru DDPUE D.K. Srinivasmurthy has attributed the fall to the passing of I PU students without exam due to COVID last year.

Speaking to press persons at his office here on Saturday a couple of hours after the PU Board announced the results, Srinivasmurthy said that barring a few districts, all other districts have witnessed a slip in their ranking this year when compared to the previous year. However, it is somewhat satisfactory to note that Mysuru has registered a better pass percentage in Science and Commerce streams when compared to the district-wise results.

Pointing out that the poor performance in Arts stream is one of the reasons for the district’s fall in rankings, he said that a high percentage of students from the Arts stream in rural areas have been unsuccessful.

The Department will start making preparations for achieving better results and a top ranking next year, from now itself, he added.