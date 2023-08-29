Dead fish found floating at Lingambudhi Lake

August 29, 2023

Lack of coordination between MCC, MUDA blamed for unabated sewage release

Residents urge CM Siddharamaiah to call emergency meeting to save city lakes

Mysore/Mysuru: Hundreds of dead fish were found floating in the Lingambudhi Lake this morning, setting off alarm bells about deteriorating water quality due to continuous flow of sewage into the vast water body.

Once hailed as an all-season haven of crystal clear waters, Lingambudhi Lake’s condition has severely declined over the years. The intrusion of drainage and sewerage water has transformed the Lake into a polluted entity, jeopardising the fragile ecosystem of its surroundings.

Morning walkers and residents were the first to spot the lifeless fish this morning. A growing crowd soon gathered at the lake premises as dismayed individuals pointed fingers at the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and the District Administration.

They voiced concerns over the absence of coordination among these Government Departments, leading to the unchecked release of sewage from the three Rajakaluves that converge into the lake.

“Chief Minister Siddharamaiah, his Deputy D.K. Shivakumar and a host of Congress leaders are in Mysuru for the ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ launch. This crisis within the CM’s hometown calls for immediate action. An emergency meeting led by Siddharamaiah must be called to devise a lasting solution for the four endangered lakes of Mysuru: Lingambudhi Lake, Hebbal Lake, Kukkarahalli Lake and Karanji Lake,” residents demanded.

Originally designed by the Wadiyars to facilitate rainwater entry and maintain the Lake’s water balance, the Raja Kaluves now function as conduits for sewage, effectively poisoning the lake and disrupting its delicate ecosystem.

It is worth noting that the Lake was marred by a similar issue in 2019 when over 15 migratory Northern Shovelers were found dead due to the polluted waters. Unfortunately, no steps have been taken to impede or redirect the flow of sewage.

Spanning 250 acres, Lingambudhi Lake encompasses various survey numbers, with a significant portion declared as Reserved Forest area. Its diverse landscape of water bodies, shrubbery and bushes offers an ideal habitat for migratory and local birds.

The Lake’s sustenance relies on three Raja Kaluves designed to facilitate the natural flow of stormwater. However, the inflow of sewage through all three Raja Kaluves — originating from Dattagalli, Botanical Garden and Lingambudhipalya sides — has disrupted this natural balance.

The Dattagalli side Raja Kaluve is a primary contributor to this issue, exacerbated by unresolved flaws in the underground drainage system at Janatanagar. These Raja Kaluves have also become depositories for waste generated from Kalyana Mantapas in Dattagalli, R.T. Nagar, Srirampura, Sharadadevinagar, Ramakrishnanagar, Ring Road and adjacent areas.

Added to this are discarded items such as sanitary products, plastic waste and more. Local residents have rallied for action, urging the MCC, MUDA, and the District Administration to intervene and halt the influx of drainage water into the Lake.

They further recommend the installation of grills to prevent plastics from entering the Lake through the Raja Kaluves, like the successful approach adopted at Karanji Lake.