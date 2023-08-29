Chief Minister praises service to society by Suttur Mutt

August 29, 2023

Siddharamaiah inaugurates 108th Jayanthi celebrations of Jagadguru Dr. Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Mahaswamiji

Mysore/Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddharamaiah inaugurated the 108th Jayanthi celebrations of the late Suttur Mutt seer, Jagadguru Dr. Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Mahaswamiji, at Suttur Mutt located at the base of Chamundi Hill this morning. Addressing the gathering, Siddharamaiah expressed his pleasure at participating in numerous events organised by Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Swamiji and was honoured to be part of this year’s Jayanthi celebrations as well.

He highlighted that Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji had personally urged him to attend the event, underscoring the Mutt’s substantial growth and its national and international recognition, largely attributed to the tireless endeavours of the late Sri Rajendra Swamiji.

Siddharamaiah acknowledged the Mutt’s significant contributions, especially in providing education to marginalised segments of society, aligning with the principles advocated by notable social reformers like Basavanna and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

Anna Dasoha and Dharma

He emphasised that the Suttur Mutt not only imparts education and provides meals (Anna Dasoha) but also promotes ethical conduct (Dharma). Apart from its substantial contributions in education, healthcare, technology, and other realms, the Mutt has also made noteworthy contributions in various other service domains.

Siddharamaiah encouraged self-reflection on personal contributions to society, highlighting the significance of leading a purposeful life over the length of one’s existence.

Promoting a global human outlook, he stressed the importance of fostering compassion and humanity as central tenets of life. Given the modern emphasis on education, he underscored the need for education infused with empathy. Siddharamaiah asserted that it’s vital to stand firm against societal wrongs rather than acquiesce, and he underscored the value of upholding the principles enshrined in the Constitution.

‘Rajagurutilaka’ book released

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha, who unveiled the ‘Rajagurutilaka’ book containing poems dedicated to Shivarathri Rajendra Swamiji, penned by renowned poet Dr. Pradeep Kumar Hebri of Udupi, conveyed his gratitude for the immense respect shown to him by the Suttur Mutt. Recalling a brief story highlighting the contributions of Late Rajendra Swamiji, Simha lauded the Mutt’s unparalleled initiatives in education (Vidyadaana) and social service (Dasoha).

Presiding over the event, District In-charge Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa acclaimed Rajendra Swamiji’s monumental achievements and services to society. He remarked that Rajendra Swamiji’s embodiment of principles championed by figures like Basavanna and Ambedkar earned him the title ‘Rajagurutilaka.’

Mahadevappa further highlighted that Suttur Mutt is presently educating over 4,000 children from diverse backgrounds, a testament to its profound impact. Remembering how Rajendra Swamiji sold his personal jewellery to fund education for underprivileged children, Mahadevappa characterised the late seer as an enduring source of inspiration for future generations.

Floral tributes paid

The ceremony commenced with the laying of floral tributes at the statue of Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Swamiji, situated within the Mutt premises. Esteemed seers, including Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji of Suttur Mutt, Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji of Adichunchanagiri Mutt, Siddalinga Swamiji of Siddaganga Mutt, and Vishwaprasanna Teertha Swamiji of Pejawar Mutt, graced the occasion.

The event was attended by MLAs Tanveer Sait, K. Harish Gowda, T.S. Srivatsa, Anil Chikkamadu, Ganesh Prasad, Darshan Dhruvanarayan, D. Ravishankar, MLC Prakash Hukkeri, former MLA Dr. Yathindra Siddharamaiah, Mayor Shivakumar, and other dignitaries.

The scheduled programme included MLA G.T. Devegowda’s release of a special edition of the Mutt’s monthly magazine ‘Prasada’, followed by the presentation of Pratibha Puraskar to outstanding children of JSS Educational Institutions’ staff, scholarship distribution to deserving students of JSS hostels, and several other activities.