Hectic preparations on for ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ launch

August 29, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: With the Congress Government’s anticipation of a grand inauguration for the ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ Scheme tomorrow (on Aug. 30), the city is abuzz with preparations at the Maharaja’s College Ground.

The scheme vows to provide a monthly assistance of Rs. 2,000 to every female head of households. Congress strategists believe that the scheme’s success could potentially yield around 3 crore votes in the next general election, consequently elevating Rahul Gandhi’s stature in national politics.

Hundreds of KSRTC buses have been allocated to ferry people to the scheme from Mysuru, Mandya, Kodagu and Chamarajanagar and buses have been taken from all the KSRTC Divisions including the Mysuru KSRTC. Passengers and commuters who are planning to travel tomorrow and on Aug. 31, may be inconvenienced as there may not be buses.

The Government has announced that 1.9 crore women will receive the money in their accounts after the scheme is launched. Originally intended for Belagavi, the event was later shifted to Mysuru, citing Rahul Gandhi’s scheduled visit to his Wayanad Constituency.

Rahul is set to arrive in Mysuru in a special flight between 11.30 am and 12 noon. His itinerary has not been made public yet and there are conflicting reports that say he will either come from Wayanad or New Delhi.

Over 1.5 lakh women beneficiaries are anticipated to participate in the event and every inch of the Maharaja’s College Grounds has been occupied with pendals and chairs.

According to ground managers, it is not possible to accommodate one lakh people at the venue and the crowds will spill over onto the roads and nearby open spaces.

The venues and areas around the Maharaja’s College Grounds are dominated by buntings and banners, highlighting the five guarantee schemes and the portraits of State and National leaders.

The Congress party and the State Government have already conducted rehearsal of the event and the scheme will be launched simultaneously at 10,400 centres across Karnataka virtually.