Traffic diversion, parking ban around Maharaja’s College Grounds

August 29, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: To facilitate smooth ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ Scheme launch at Maharaja’s College Grounds tomorrow at 11 am, City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh has issued a traffic diversion and parking prohibition order around the vicinity.

Traffic Diversion for KSRTC Buses (8 am to 6 pm)

Buses from Hunsur side to KSRTC Bus Stand:

• Buses arriving from Madikeri, Hunsur and Hassan via Hunsur Road should take a left turn at Hinkal Flyover. • Continue along the Ring Road to Royal Inn Junction, then take a right turn onto KRS Road. • Proceed through V.V. Puram Circle, Akashvani Circle and Dasappa Circle. • Turn right and pass through Metropole Circle and MUDA Circle, then take a left turn. • Continue through Rama Vilas Road, Banumaiah Junction, B. Rachaiah Circle and Purandara Road. • Finally, head towards Wrestling Arena Junction and Hardinge Circle to reach KSRTC Bus Stand.

Buses from KSRTC Bus Stand towards Hunsur side:

• Buses departing from the Bus Stand should turn left onto Irwin Road. • Continue through Nehru Circle, Government Ayurveda College and Hospital Circle and Railway Station Circle. • Proceed to Dasappa Circle, then turn right onto KRS Road. • Follow the route to V.V. Puram Circle and Royal Inn Junction. • Take a left turn onto the Ring Road, then right at Hinkal Flyover Junction to proceed on Hunsur Road.

Buses from KSRTC Bus Stand towards Bengaluru:

• Buses leaving the Bus Stand should turn left and head to Five Lights Circle. • Proceed through Dr. Rajkumar Circle and Tipu Circle. • Turn right and continue to Dandina Maramma Temple Junction. • Then proceed through Kempegowda Junction (Manipal Hospital Junction).

Vehicular movement, parking ban (8 am to 6 pm)

• Vehicles of all types (excluding KSRTC buses for the launch event) are prohibited from moving or parking on both sides of Krishnaraja Boulevard (KRB), from DC’s Office Arch Gate Junction to the Court Junction.

• Movement and parking are banned on both sides of Hunsur Road from St. Joseph’s Circle to Field Marshal Cariappa Circle (Metropole Hotel Circle), MUDA Junction to Vishwamanava Double Road (VMD) Junction, Rotary Junction to KRB Junction, and JLB Road Junction to KRB Road Junction.

• Movement and parking are also prohibited on both sides of the road from Ramaswamy Circle to Saraswathipuram Fire Brigade Junction, Kalamandira Junction to Railway Gate Junction, Dr. Padma Circle to Chandramouleshwara Temple Junction, Saraswathipuram 5th Cross Junction (TTL College Junction) to Bake Point, and on Swimming Pool Road from Ramya Hotel Junction to Kukkarahalli Village Aralikatte Junction and from Vijaya Bank Circle to VMD Circle.

Alternative routes

• Vehicles coming from Hassan, Madikeri and Hunsur side should take a left turn at St. Joseph’s Junction and proceed on Temple Road – B.C. Lingaiah Circle – KRS Road and move further.

• Vehicles coming from Chamaraja Double Road should proceed towards RTO Circle and move further.

• Vehicles from JLB Road moving towards Hunsur Road should proceed via Dasappa Circle – KRS Road – V.V. Puram Circle and proceed further.

• Vehicles from Bogadi Road should take a right turn near VMD Junction and move further.