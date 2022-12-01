Death of accused by jumping out of Police vehicle: Five Police personnel including Circle Inspector suspended

December 1, 2022

FIR registered against three including Sub-Inspector

Chamarajanagar: Five Police personnel have been suspended following an incident of a kidnap accused jumping out of the moving Police vehicle resulting in his death.

Addressing a press meet yesterday, Superintendent of Police (SP) T.P. Shivakumar said that the Police personnel, who have been suspended, are Yalandur Circle Inspector Shivamadaiah, Mamballi Sub-Inspector Madegowda, Assistant Sub-Inspector Cheluvaraju, Woman Constable Bhadramma and Constable Somashekar. Among those suspended, FIR has been registered against Circle Inspector Shivamadaiah, Sub-Inspector Madegowda and Constable Somashekar and investigation is underway, he added. Stating that the case has been handed over to the CID, the SP said that the case has been taken seriously and added that following accusation of dereliction of duty while taking the accused for questioning, this action has been taken.

It may be recalled that a case was registered against Ningaraju (24) of Kunthur Mole village in Yalandur taluk, accused of kidnapping a girl of the same village. The Police, after taking Ningaraju into custody, were taking him in the Police vehicle to the Police Station for questioning.

When the vehicle was proceeding between Yariyur and Maddur, Ningaraju, in a bid to escape, jumped out of the vehicle, sustained serious injuries and died later. Ningaraju’s family members and villagers had staged a protest in front of the Police Station holding the Police responsible for Ningaraju’s death and had demanded action.