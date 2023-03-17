Deaths on Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway: Blame drivers
March 17, 2023

Sir,

I was pained to read the news item titled “Woman killed, four injured as cars collide on Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway”  (SOM dated Feb. 25, 2023). Call our drivers, across board, as callous, indifferent and insensitive. Their irresponsible driving not only accounts for lives of others but also their own selves and their co-passengers. Commonsense not being ‘common’, drivers refuse to see the imminent danger in monkeying across the lanes and over-speeding.

I want NHAI authorities to publicise the information that “Though the Highway is designed to cover the distance in less than two hours, drivers are cautioned hereby NOT to over-speed, to use REARVIEW MIRRORS constantly, assess Speed Vs Proximity of the vehicles from behind and in front and NOT to switch lanes at sharp angles.” Lane width of 3.50 mts is unsafe for over 100 Kmph (should be 4 mts for our kind of crazy drivers). But drive well within the lane width and be safe.

Today, it is worthwhile adding, “All of the accidents and resultant deaths and injuries are largely on account of mindless driving.”

I am sure from some corner response will be that “We have erected sufficient caution boards etc.” Well, our society needs rubbing of elementary sense into upper decks to realise ground realities. But, every time I hear that “It takes only 90 minutes between Mysuru-Bengaluru,” I get irritated.  It is not 90 minutes stupid, it is your life.

I have travelled across continents and I swear that I have not come across more rash,  crazy drivers in any other country than ours.

– V.N. Prasad, Mysuru, 8.3.2023

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “Deaths on Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway: Blame drivers”

  1. Shashi Kumar says:
    March 17, 2023 at 7:09 pm

    You are talking 90 minutes. Well the Union Minister for Highways, on the day of inauguration said one can travel between the two cities in ONE HOUR! Not surprising then that our racers would be itching to try it out.

