Deceased driver’s kin in Mysuru city get financial help 
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Deceased driver’s kin in Mysuru city get financial help 

June 29, 2026

Highway accident… 

Education Department staff led by DDPI Udaykumar hand over Rs. 28,000 to grieving family members; Injured BEOs undergoing treatment at hospital 

Mysuru: The officers of School Education and Literacy Department provided a financial assistance of Rs. 28,000 to the family members of cab driver Anand, who was killed in an accident that occurred on Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway near Channapatna on June 22 in which five Block Education Officers (BEOs) were injured. 

Anand, the cab driver and resident of Gowrishankar Nagar in city, was the sole breadwinner of the family, as his father Mallappa, a retired Policeman, is ailing from sometime. He is survived by his wife Chandini and seven-year-old son Gandharva.  

A team of officials, led by DDPI Udaykumar, including teaching and non-teaching faculty of District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), visited Anand’s house and consoled his family.  

Udaykumar personally handed over Rs. 10,000 from his pocket, while Revanna, the District President of DIET Non-Teaching Faculty Association, who had raised Rs. 18,000 from the lecturers and non-teaching faculty, handed over the financial assistance to the bereaved family members.  

Besides, they assured to admit Anand’s son Gandharva to Karnataka Public School. 

Anand, who was eking out a living by driving Tavera cab, met his tragic end, when he was taking the BEOs in his vehicle, to attend a meeting in Bengaluru. The tyre of his vehicle burst near Channapatna and the vehicle hit through the median and fell on the opposite lane and rammed into a goods vehicle. 

While Anand succumbed to his injuries on the spot, the BEOs suffered injuries. Among them, the condition of Revanna is critical and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in city. 

Senior Lecturer K.V. Suresh, APC Suresh, Subject Inspector Rachaiah, Lecturers Chennappa, Nanjundaradhya and Gayathri were present. 

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