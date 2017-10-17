Deepavali sales of UP wooden hand-carved furniture
Mysuru: Wooden hand-carved furniture from UP have been put up for sales at Karnataka Government Employees Association Building premises, opposite J.K. Grounds, as part of Deepavali festival.

Italian hand-carved furniture, Moghul Art Furniture, all made of Burma Teak Wood Royal Sofa Set, Dining Table Set, Diwan, Double Cot, Almirah, Rocking Chair, Garden Table, TV Stand, Room Partitions, Dressing Tables, Corner Stands and many more are on sale at the venue with up to 50% discount.

Exchange offers and free home delivery up to 40 kms are being provided to the customers.

The expo, which is open from 9 am to 10 pm, concludes on Oct. 20.

