Defence Minister inaugurates Invest Karnataka 2025 Summit

February 12, 2025

Bengaluru: The three-day Invest Karnataka 2025 Summit began at Bangalore Palace Grounds yesterday drawing over 5,000 business representatives and diplomats from 16 countries to showcase Karnataka’s investment potential.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, inaugurating the event, highlighted Bengaluru’s role in shaping India’s future. He said, Karnataka, with its world-class infrastructure and business-friendly environment, is a prime investment destination where entrepreneurs will find nationwide support.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reaffirmed the State’s commitment to investors, launching a revamped Single Window System to streamline business processes.

The system integrates more than 150 business services across 30 State Departments, offering real-time status updates and ensuring faster approvals, amendments and renewals without delays.

Leading firms pledged large-scale investments across renewable energy,manufacturing, semiconductors, R&D and infrastructure, reshaping Karnataka’s industrial landscape.

• JSW Neo Energy Ltd.: Rs. 56,000 crore for solar, wind energy, battery storage and wind turbine manufacturing.

• Jindal Group: Rs. 1 lakh crore, with Rs. 45,000 crore for steel production and Rs. 56,000 crore for hospitality, solar energy, and green hydrogen.

• Baldota Steel & Power Ltd.: Rs. 54,000 crore for an integrated steel plant.

• Tata Power Renewable Energy & ReNew Pvt. Ltd.: Rs. 50,000 crore each for renewable energy projects.

• Serentica Renewables India Pvt. Ltd.: Rs. 43,975 crore.

• Mahindra Susten Pvt Ltd: Rs. 35,000 crore.

• Rs. 1,000 crore for Mahindra Holidays resorts in Gokarna and Hampi.

• 5GW solar and hybrid projects, generating 6,000- 8,000 jobs.

• Mahindra Defence & Aerospace exploring strategic expansion.

Tech, mobility and infrastructure boost

• Hero Future Energies: Rs. 22,200 crore for green hydrogen and renewables.

• Suzlon Energy Ltd: Rs. 21,950 crore for wind power.

• Lam Research: Rs. 10,000 crore for semiconductor manufacturing (MoU with KIADB).

• TVS Motor: Rs. 2,000 crore for R&D in smart, green vehicles.

• Honda: Rs. 600 crore for EV manufacturing.

• Schneider Electric: Rs. 2,247 crore for manufacturing and R&D.

• Hitachi Energy: Rs. 1,000 crore; Bosch: Rs. 450 crore.

• Havells: Rs. 710 crore for Tumkur facility expansion.

• UltraTech Cement: Rs. 4,500 crore; Dalmia Cement: Rs. 3,000 crore for cement production.