Minister demoralising Police force unfortunate: R. Ashoka

February 12, 2025

Bengaluru/ Mysuru: The law and order situation in Karnataka, especially in Mysuru, has completely collapsed, with no accountability, leading to anarchy, said Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R. Ashoka.

He was speaking after visiting Udayagiri, where tensions flared on Monday evening following derogatory social media posts. Stones were hurled at the Police, injuring seven officers, including senior personnel.

Ashoka gathered information from Police officials and later told reporters that Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara has no interest in the Home Department. “He doesn’t need the Home Ministry, and most Ministers share the same mindset,” he remarked.

“Stone pelting is an unforgivable crime that shames the entire State. The root cause of this chaos is the lacklustre administration of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who has given a free hand to criminal elements. He should focus on governance. Until November, he will remain a lame-duck Chief Minister, and I urge him to at least do some good work before then,” Ashoka said.

He stated that their visit was to demand the immediate arrest of those involved in the attack on the Police Station.

Criticising Minister Rajanna’s remarks about the Police, Ashoka said, “He has insulted the force and demoralised officers and staff by saying they lack common sense and sarcastically suggested that if the Department is not functioning properly, they should shut down Police Stations. Rajanna’s comments as a Minister are irresponsible and unfortunate.”

Ashoka also questioned, “Where else should the accused who posted the derogatory content have been taken, if not to the Station? Is Udayagiri in Pakistan? Do Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s laws not apply here? They have threatened to blow up the Police Station. Stringent action must be taken against the culprits,” he urged the Police.

Appeasement politics

In Bengaluru, BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra accused the Congress Government of appeasing minorities, allowing communal hooligans to thrive. Minister K.N. Rajanna’s justification of such acts and his demoralisation of the Police is shameful, he said.

“Miscreants have grown bold enough to attack a Police Station and many Hindu activists have been murdered here. Yet, the Congress Government has done nothing to restore order, instead fostering an environment of unrest. The main reason behind this is CM Siddaramaiah’s move to withdraw criminal and rioting cases against mischief-mongers. Rioters, emboldened by the administration’s inaction, have openly challenged the Police,” he alleged.