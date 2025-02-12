CCB Cops to investigate stone-pelting incident
News

CCB Cops to investigate stone-pelting incident

February 12, 2025

Udayagiri returns to normalcy with heavy Police presence, patrolling

Mysuru: The investigation into the stone-pelting incident at Udayagiri Police Station in Mysuru on Monday — which left seven Police Officers injured and several vehicles damaged — has been handed over to the City Crime Branch (CCB).

CCB Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) S.N. Sandesh Kumar, along with Inspectors K.C. Poovaiah and Mohan, have begun the probe, leveraging technology to track down the culprits.

However, a power outage at the time of the incident has made CCTV footage unclear. As a result, Police are relying on mobile phone videos and photos captured and shared by the public to identify those involved. Surveillance has been intensified, particularly on suspected youths who are in hiding.

Officers are focusing on identifying individuals, who hurled stones at the DCP’s car, targeted parked vehicles and attempted to storm the Station. They have retrieved CCTV footage from cameras at the Station and nearby shops, reportedly identifying 15-20 suspects. Investigators believe interrogating them will reveal further leads.

Pelted stones collected

Meanwhile, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) workers collected the stones hurled at Udayagiri Police Station, clearing debris from inside the premises, the outer compound and the road. They packed several gunny bags of red bricks and cement block fragments to be stored within the Station compound.

Thousands had gathered outside the Police Station and the heavy stone-pelting initially prevented officers from bringing the situation under control. Several public and Police vehicles, including those at the Station for case-related matters, were damaged, with some still parked outside, bearing shattered glass.

READ ALSO  Three drug peddlers arrested

Police are treating the incident as a serious offence and suspect the violence — allegedly triggered by a derogatory social media post — may have been premeditated. This angle is now under investigation.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching