CCB Cops to investigate stone-pelting incident

February 12, 2025

Udayagiri returns to normalcy with heavy Police presence, patrolling

Mysuru: The investigation into the stone-pelting incident at Udayagiri Police Station in Mysuru on Monday — which left seven Police Officers injured and several vehicles damaged — has been handed over to the City Crime Branch (CCB).

CCB Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) S.N. Sandesh Kumar, along with Inspectors K.C. Poovaiah and Mohan, have begun the probe, leveraging technology to track down the culprits.

However, a power outage at the time of the incident has made CCTV footage unclear. As a result, Police are relying on mobile phone videos and photos captured and shared by the public to identify those involved. Surveillance has been intensified, particularly on suspected youths who are in hiding.

Officers are focusing on identifying individuals, who hurled stones at the DCP’s car, targeted parked vehicles and attempted to storm the Station. They have retrieved CCTV footage from cameras at the Station and nearby shops, reportedly identifying 15-20 suspects. Investigators believe interrogating them will reveal further leads.

Pelted stones collected

Meanwhile, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) workers collected the stones hurled at Udayagiri Police Station, clearing debris from inside the premises, the outer compound and the road. They packed several gunny bags of red bricks and cement block fragments to be stored within the Station compound.

Thousands had gathered outside the Police Station and the heavy stone-pelting initially prevented officers from bringing the situation under control. Several public and Police vehicles, including those at the Station for case-related matters, were damaged, with some still parked outside, bearing shattered glass.

Police are treating the incident as a serious offence and suspect the violence — allegedly triggered by a derogatory social media post — may have been premeditated. This angle is now under investigation.