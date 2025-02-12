Udayagiri stone-pelting incident: Sixty stone-pelters identified; 15 persons taken into custody

February 12, 2025

Mysuru: The Mysuru City Crime Branch (CCB) Police have identified over 60 stone-pelters, with 15 persons already taken into custody in Udayagiri stone- pelting incident.

This comes after a crackdown by the administration on troublemakers who took the law into their own hands during protests over derogatory social media posts that went viral on Monday.

Senior Police Officers informed Star of Mysore this morning that the culprits were identified through social media videos shared by the public, which showed them throwing stones at the vehicle of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) and the Udayagiri Police Station.

The photos and videos of the accused were captured at the Police Automation Centre in the City Police Commissioner’s Office.

“We have arrested 15 individuals and identified 60 stone-pelters based on information provided by those in custody. We are also reviewing CCTV footage from Udayagiri, N.R. Mohalla and Mandi Mohalla to track down other suspects who were present on the roads of Udayagiri on Monday night,” said a Senior Police Officer.

Many of those who incited the stone-pelting have already fled Mysuru and efforts are underway to identify and arrest them in accordance with the law.

Sources reveal that the State Government has directed the Police to take a tough stance on the stone-pelters to avoid tarnishing its reputation. The Congress Government, already facing criticism from the BJP for allegedly going easy on the accused, is under increasing pressure to act decisively.