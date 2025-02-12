Train Dacoity

February 12, 2025

Mysuru–Bengaluru night Passenger train robbery; four arrested

Mysuru: The Mysuru Railway Police have arrested four individuals, including a minor, in connection with a dacoity incident on train number 06269 (Mysuru – Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT) Bengaluru Passenger Special), which took place on Feb. 10.

The accused have been identified as Sheikh Shoaib (22), a resident of Bharatnagar, near Sathagalli Bus Depot, Mysuru; Sahil Khan (20), 2nd Amrut Building, Bharatnagar; Mohammed Yasin (22), a resident of Rajkumar Road, Srinagar, Mysuru; and a minor. One other gang member, who is currently at large, is still being sought by the Police.

According to a press release from the Office of the Railway Superintendent of Police, K.S. Chandan, a resident of T. Kagepura in Malavalli taluk, Mandya district, filed a complaint stating that a gang of five dacoits had threatened him and four other passengers at knifepoint between Maddur and Channapatna Railway Stations, from 11.30 pm to 11.55 pm on Feb. 10.

The gang stole cash and mobile phones while the passengers were traveling towards Bengaluru. The train departed from Mysuru City Railway Station at 10.40 pm.

The complainant stated that he was awakened by gang members armed with talwars (commonly called long) and button knives, who kicked him while he slept and seized valuables and mobile phones. The gang then exited the train at Channapatna Railway Station, entered another compartment, and later jumped off the moving train as it approached Ramanagara Railway Station.

Following the complaint, the Railway Police, under the guidance of Railway SP Sowmyalatha and Dy.SP Satish Kumar, formed a special team led by Circle Inspector V. Chethan, along with Sub-Inspectors B.P. Ramesh, C.G. Mahesh, P. Srinivas, and other personnel.

Within two days, the team successfully arrested the accused and recovered Rs. 6,830 in cash, six mobile phones worth Rs. 95,000, and weapons believed to have been used in the crime, including talwars and knives.