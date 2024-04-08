Degree classes to be delayed further
News

Degree classes to be delayed further

April 8, 2024

Bengaluru: Even as the results of II PUC exams are expected anytime this month, it is learnt that the opening of degree classes in most of the Universities of Karnataka is unlikely before September.

Ever since the impact of Covid-19 on education sector, the opening of degree classes is not possible on time. The subject of experimenting with slashing of degree syllabi and uniform time-table have remained only on paper resulting in confusion over opening of degree classes. This has forced students to explore other options like joining ITI, Diploma or Nursing courses.

In most of the Universities, exams for second and fourth semesters are still not over. If classes are held till June, exams can be held only after that, followed by evaluation.

Meanwhile, classes for first year degree students are likely to commence from August or September, say the Principals of Government Colleges.

On the other hand, autonomous Universities are less affected by these issues and they can resume classes soon after PU results which has prompted students to join private colleges rather than waiting for opening of Government Colleges.

Academic experts say that the Government had erred with respect to implementation of the uniform time-table for all educational institutions.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching