Degree classes to be delayed further

April 8, 2024

Bengaluru: Even as the results of II PUC exams are expected anytime this month, it is learnt that the opening of degree classes in most of the Universities of Karnataka is unlikely before September.

Ever since the impact of Covid-19 on education sector, the opening of degree classes is not possible on time. The subject of experimenting with slashing of degree syllabi and uniform time-table have remained only on paper resulting in confusion over opening of degree classes. This has forced students to explore other options like joining ITI, Diploma or Nursing courses.

In most of the Universities, exams for second and fourth semesters are still not over. If classes are held till June, exams can be held only after that, followed by evaluation.

Meanwhile, classes for first year degree students are likely to commence from August or September, say the Principals of Government Colleges.

On the other hand, autonomous Universities are less affected by these issues and they can resume classes soon after PU results which has prompted students to join private colleges rather than waiting for opening of Government Colleges.

Academic experts say that the Government had erred with respect to implementation of the uniform time-table for all educational institutions.