PM Modi to campaign in State on Apr.14

April 8, 2024

Bengaluru: Shoring up the BJP campaign for the Lok Sabha (LS) polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will campaign in the State on Apr.14.

The PM, who will arrive in Bengaluru on the afternoon of Apr.14, will campaign for Chikkaballapur LS Constituency BJP candidate Dr. K. Sudhakar by addressing a public rally near Devanahalli at 3 pm. Later, he will take part in a road show on behalf of Bangalore North Constituency candidate Shobha Karandlaje at Byatarayanapura and Hebbal Assembly segments of the Constituency.

The PM’s campaign comes after his rallies at Kalaburagi on Mar.16, the day when the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the LS-2024 poll schedule and at Shivamogga on Mar.18.

Modi is likely to address a few more rallies after Apr.14 too across the 14 Lok Sabha seats going to the polls on Apr.26

It may be recalled here that Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during his visit to the State last week, had held a series of meetings with party leaders and held a massive road show in favour of Bangalore Rural Constituency BJP candidate Dr. C.N. Manjunath at Channapatna on Apr. 2.

Now PM Modi’s visit to the State is going to bolster the spirits of the party workers ahead of the polls in South Karnataka region on Apr. 26.