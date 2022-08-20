Delay in admission to new Hostel: Mysore Varsity research students stage protest

August 20, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Members of Mysore University Research Scholar Association (MURSA) staged a protest on Friday near the main entrance of Manasagangothri against the delay in providing admissions to the new Research Students Hostel though the building is ready for occupation since the last one-and-a-half years.

Speaking at the venue of protest, members alleged that due the delay in opening the hostel, research students are facing accommodation problem. “Though we submitted memorandum on various occasions to the University of Mysore (UoM) Vice-Chancellor, nothing has been done. We demand the immediate opening of the hostel and also urge the University to withdraw its order about the payment of entry fees and examination fees of Post-Graduate students. Let the UoM adjust this from scholarship amount,” said the protesting students.

VC Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar, who visited the venue of protest to meet the students, assured them that he will solve all their problems soon. Research students M.C. Shashikumar, Natraj Shivanna, Lingaraju, Shankar, Megharaj, Kemparaju and others took part in the protest.