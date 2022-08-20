Mysuru-Belur-Halebeedu tourism circuit must be ready by Dasara, orders CM

August 20, 2022

Bommai holds Tourism Department review meeting; discusses waterways in Cauvery River, Kabini Dam Park

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has asked the Tourism Department to accord priority to implementing the tourism circuits of Mysuru-Belur-Halebeedu and Hampi-Badami-Aihole-Pattadakal.

Reviewing the progress of the Tourism Department at his office yesterday, the CM said that as announced in the State Budget, the tourism circuits must be developed without any further delay. Bommai noted that tourism plays a vital role in the State’s economic progress and promotion of culture. In view of this, the Government has given priority to the development of tourism.

“The Mysuru-Belur-Halebeedu tourism circuit must be ready for inauguration during Dasara and the Hampi Circuit must be kept ready for an opening during Deepavali. These circuits must also include adventure sports and entertainment activities,” Bommai said.

He also instructed Tourism Department officials to give priority to providing the basic amenities at all tourist spots to improve tourism footfalls. “Effective and widespread publicity must be given to the tourism circuits and also the other tourism projects of Karnataka where even the domestic tourists are pulled along with global tourists,” he said.

“The existing tourism website must be redesigned with mode details, user-friendly features and also the audit of Tourism Department assets in order to make them revenue generating,” he added.

“The Government has formulated the guidelines for the adoption and maintenance of the monuments which have been announced in the Budget. Details of monuments and expenditure must be prepared and a website must be created for the public to glean information,” he said.

Monument adoption scheme

The CM said he would write personally to all corporate companies about the monument adoption scheme. The Tourism Department must have perfect coordination with the Department of Industries and Commerce. He said that he would also hold a meeting with the Archaeological Survey of India to discuss providing more facilities to tourists visiting the Badami caves and also to make it more attractive.

Tourist guides

There are over 400 registered tourist guides in the Department of Tourism who are paid a monthly honorarium of Rs. 2,000 each. Arrangements are being made to provide training for improvement in their communication skills at Hampi University. The CM said waterways must be created in the Cauvery, Kali and Alamatti River areas and submit a proposal for the development of tourism. Parks can be developed on the dam sites of Kabini, Hidkal and Gorur Reservoirs, he said.

Tourism Minister Anand Singh, Karnataka Tourism Development Corporation Chairman Ka.Pu. Siddalingaswamy, Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma, Chief Minister’s Principal Secretary N. Manjunath Prasad, Additional Chief Secretary and Development Commissioner I.S.N. Prasad, Tourism Department Secretary N.V. Prasad and other senior officials were present.