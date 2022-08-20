KHB to allot 50,000 residential sites by year end

August 20, 2022

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Housing Board (KHB) will allot more than 50,000 residential sites in various cities and towns across the State by year end.

Announcing this to presspersons here on Friday, Housing Minister V. Somanna said that the infrastructure work in various layouts is in the final stage and allotment of sites will begin soon.

Maintaining that the third and fourth phases of Suryanagar Layout in Anekal taluk near Bengaluru will be available for allotment shortly, Somanna said similarly, over 6,000 sites in Layouts developed by KHB in Mysuru, Ballari, Bagalkot, Davangere, Gadag and Shivamogga districts are ready for allotment. All these sites will be allotted through a Lottery system, he added.

Continuing, Somanna said that the State Government has decided to bring 5 percent of all sites under the discretionary quota, infamously known as the ‘G’ category. The Cabinet has approved the ‘G’ category after much discussion, he said adding that under this, 5 percent of all sites developed by the Government will be reserved for sportspersons, ex-army personnel, widows, physically disabled, journalists, winners of awards such as Rajyotsava, Lawyers and Judges. However, elected representatives will not be covered under this category, he clarified adding that guidelines on allotment will be issued in a couple of days.

The ‘G’ category had come under the scanner during the first BJP Government (2008-2013) for alleged irregularities in allotment of sites belonging to Bangalore Development Authority (BDA).