Delay in commencement of classes, shortage of lecturers at Yuvaraja’s College

Mysuru: The students of Yuvaraja’s College staged a snap stir in front of the College yesterday protesting against the delay in commencement of classes.

Even though the current academic year has begun, the classes have not been commenced yet. In spite of the time table being announced not a single class has been held so far. It is nearly two months since the academic session began but the lecturers continue to ignore taking classes. This is causing problem to them, the students alleged.

Every day we come to the classes expecting the lecturers to come and take classes. But as they fail to turn up we have to return disappointed. The Principal is aware of the problem but he has not taken any steps so far, the students complained.

Principal and lectures were caught unaware by the students suddenly staging a protest. Even as the absent lecturers showed up, the students were not prepared to withdraw the protest.

Principal Dr. R. Ganesh and senior lecturers tried to convince the students to withdraw the stir but they were in no mood to listen to them. They demanded the presence of the Vice-Chancellor.

Finally, the students themselves withdrew the protest.

Appointment of Guest Lecturers

There are only 60 permanent lecturers in Yuvaraja’s College. Last year, 180 Guest Lecturers were appointed. However, this year the process of appointing the Guest Lecturers had not begun. However, this evening (July 27) the appointment order has reached the College. All the copies have been signed and given to the Guest Lecturers and they have also been asked to immediately report for duty. In another two days all classes will commence. —Dr. R. Ganesh, Principal, Yuvaraja’s College