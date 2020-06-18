Delayed II PU English exam conducted safely in city

June 18, 2020

Most parents wait outside exam centres to take back their children

Mysore/Mysuru: The second year Pre-University Course (PUC) English paper examination was held this morning in Mysuru as across the State with social distancing and other safety norms, nearly three months after being postponed in March due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Over 31,542 students registered for the examination at over 50 centres across Mysuru district. The city had 26 centres. Of them, 31,129 appeared today. Over 504 students from Mysuru appeared for examinations at other centres in the State and over 464 students from other centres had opted to take up the examination in Mysuru.

Only the English paper was left out as the examination scheduled on Mar. 23 could not be conducted in view of the Coronavirus lockdown. The Department of Pre-University Education had issued the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for conducting the examination including sanitising the exam halls, the length of the benches, the number of students to be present in each room, thermal screening and usage of sanitisers and masks. Each room was divided into two and in each division, 12 students were seated.

In a normal situation, over 30 students used to sit in one room. The number of invigilators per room too was increased to two (one per section of 12 students). In Mysuru (from containment zones in Nanjangud) over 11 students were made to write the exam in separate rooms as they showed symptoms of fever and cold. They were later sent along with their parents.

Thermal scanners, demarcated boxes

Each exam centre was equipped with thermal scanners, demarcated boxes to maintain social distance and hand-sanitisers. It was mandatory for students and staff to wear a face mask during the examination. Invigilators were also supplied with disposable hand-gloves for extra protection. At some centres, there was a shortage of hand-gloves and sanitisers but were purchased later when teachers complained to the institution Principals.

Parents wait outside

It was compulsory for every student to undergo thermal check and sanitise their hands before entering the exam hall. All students had reached the centres an hour before the commencement of the examinations.

Many parents waited outside their exam centres to take back their children after the exams. “We have no other go but to wait for our children as the situation is scary. We don’t want our kids to loiter around after the exam,” said Sulakshana Jayaram who was waiting outside an exam centre in Jayalakshmipuram.

Another parent Panduranga Shetty was glad that the examinations are finally over. “It is good that the Government postponed the exam. COVID cases are rising every day and we are really scared. Also, it was unfair to declare all the students pass in the English paper as many of the students have put in real effort to clear the exam with flying colours,” he said.

At Maharani’s PU College exam centre there was a verbal altercation between parents, invigilation supervisors and teachers as the parents alleged that mandatory safety measures were not followed at the centre. Even as the heated exchange took place, Deputy Director of PU Education (DDPUE) Geetha arrived at the spot and assured agitated parents that she will look into the issue.

Students relieved, happy

Sangeetha of Maharani’s College, who wrote the exam at Maharaja PU College, said that the exam was easy as they had ample time to prepare. “We use to get our doubts cleared from teachers over phone and I am hoping to score 85 percent,” she said.

Suchitra of the same college said that she hailed from a rural family in Udbur. “There is no Internet in my village and I really do not know the concept of online classes. If parents send me to a degree college after my PUC I will surely study,” she added.

Rakshitha, a student from Maharani’s College said that though it was a holiday she prepared well for the exam. “I had time to revise and re-revise,” she said.

Mala, another student of Maharani’s College said that the Department had taken enough precautions in view of the pandemic and there was no fear while writing the exams.

Meanwhile, exemption was given for the students or their family members who have tested positive for COVID-19 from appearing for the exam. There was no compulsion for students or parents who fear attending the examinations. They can take the exam during Supplementary exams and will be considered as fresh candidates.