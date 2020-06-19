Awareness created on Swadeshi apps: Tributes paid to Galwan Valley martyrs

RJ Avinash of 92.7 Big FM paid respects to soldiers who have been martyred during the violent face-off with the Chinese troops in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night, at a programme held in front of Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple yesterday.
On the occasion, awareness was created about Chinese apps and Indian apps; Also, people were asked to use only Swadeshi apps. Suma Rajkumar, Aryan of Gandhadagudi Foundation and Dr. Renuka Prasad were present on the occasion.
Modiji is heading this nation in to a dangerous path! Taking on Pakistan was itself difficult! Now we have added China and Nepal to our list! Nobody is listening to the sane voices of Rahul whose party has experience of running the nation peacefully for 6 decades! Boycotting Chinese products? That may be suicidal with Make in India failure!