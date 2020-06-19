Awareness created on Swadeshi apps: Tributes paid to Galwan Valley martyrs
Photo News

Awareness created on Swadeshi apps: Tributes paid to Galwan Valley martyrs

June 19, 2020

RJ Avinash of 92.7 Big FM paid respects to soldiers who have been martyred during the violent face-off with the Chinese troops in Galwan Valley  in eastern Ladakh on Monday night, at a programme held in front of Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple yesterday.

On the occasion, awareness was created about Chinese apps and Indian apps; Also, people were asked to use only Swadeshi apps. Suma Rajkumar, Aryan of Gandhadagudi Foundation and Dr. Renuka Prasad were present on the occasion.

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “Awareness created on Swadeshi apps: Tributes paid to Galwan Valley martyrs”

  1. Concerned Citizen says:
    June 21, 2020 at 8:40 pm

    Modiji is heading this nation in to a dangerous path! Taking on Pakistan was itself difficult! Now we have added China and Nepal to our list! Nobody is listening to the sane voices of Rahul whose party has experience of running the nation peacefully for 6 decades! Boycotting Chinese products? That may be suicidal with Make in India failure!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching