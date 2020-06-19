Awareness created on Swadeshi apps: Tributes paid to Galwan Valley martyrs

June 19, 2020

RJ Avinash of 92.7 Big FM paid respects to soldiers who have been martyred during the violent face-off with the Chinese troops in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night, at a programme held in front of Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple yesterday.

On the occasion, awareness was created about Chinese apps and Indian apps; Also, people were asked to use only Swadeshi apps. Suma Rajkumar, Aryan of Gandhadagudi Foundation and Dr. Renuka Prasad were present on the occasion.