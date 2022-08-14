Dengue cases on the rise in city

August 14, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Along with COVID-19 cases, which are increasing silently, people with symptoms of cold, cough, fever, body pain, headache has also increased. With weather fluctuating, children, senior citizens and others have fallen ill resulting them thronging both Government and Private Hospitals to avail treatment.

Though cold, cough and fever is common in the months of June, July and August, the number of people falling sick has increased. On an average, 300-400 people are rushing to hospitals daily with the above symptoms. Also, people are thronging medical stores to purchase medicines for the infections.

In July, 3,620 people have visited K.R. Hospital as Out Patients and a majority of them have availed treatment for cold, cough, fever etc. Private hospitals and even Primary Health Centres (PHCs) saw a large number of people availing treatment for the same.

Dengue Fever: A majority of senior citizens and children are suffering from dengue fever and from January till date, more than 450 people (majority of them children) are seen with dengue in the district. Also, more than 50 persons are seen with symptoms of chikungunya and H1N1, said District Malaria Officer Dr. Chidambara.

Continuous rains, cold breeze and cloudy weather will increase the mosquito population and mainly rain water remaining stagnant is playing a perfect host for dengue spreading mosquitoes to breed.

Mosquitoes will decrease only if the sun comes up and shines brightly. About 80 percent of information pertaining to those who underwent blood tests for dengue in both Government and private hospitals will be available soon and in the last seven months 2,389 people have underwent blood tests for dengue, Dr. Chidambara said.

The officer said that there are chances of cold, cough and fever spreading to the entire family members if one member suffers.

If 10 persons with cold, cough and fever are subjected to COVID tests, there are chances of at least one or two of them testing positive for COVID. The symptoms of COVID and H1N1 are almost the same and timely treatment and taking precautionary steps is very important.

Wearing face mask and maintaining social distancing is important: Normal treatment is being given to those suffering from cold, cough and fever, along with the treatment, those with the above symptoms should wear face mast and maintain social distancing, which is very important.

Cold items should not be used during this time. If one kid in the class falls sick, it is advisable to give the kid holiday for three to four days as this would prevent the infection from spreading to the entire class, said K.R. Hospital’s Department of Medicine Professor Dr. Lakshmegowda.

When White Blood Cells (WBCs) in the blood decreases, fever increases and if fever persists for more than a week, it is advisable to consult a physician immediately and get the blood tested for dengue, Dr. Lakshmegowda said.

People with symptoms of cold, cough and fever, coming to hospitals has increased since two months. Hence everyone should be careful and take precautionary steps, he added.

It is best to consume hot food. Do not use food kept in refrigerators and stay away from ice creams for a few days, the doctor suggested.

Precautions to be taken: Keep the surrounding of houses clean; Do not allow water to get stagnant; Remove water after defrosting refrigerators; Use mosquito repellents and mosquito nets to keep away mosquitoes; Once a week, empty and scrub, turn over, cover, or throw out items that hold water, such as tires, buckets, planters, toys, pools, birdbaths, flowerpots, or trash containers as these help in breeding of mosquitoes; Try to wear clothes that don’t leave any skin areas exposed; The mosquitoes that carry the dengue viruses are most active from dawn to dusk; keep windows and doors closed during these hours; Wear long-sleeves and long pants to cover your arms and legs; If you have a cooler at home, make sure you clean it regularly; Keep the dustbins clean; do not let any dirt get collected to avoid mosquitoes; Mosquitoes tend to lurk in dark areas (closets, behind curtains, under beds). Ensure that toddlers and infants are clear of such areas. Ensure good lighting in your home.