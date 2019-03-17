Department Heads asked to give details of official vehicles
Mysuru: As Government vehicles will be used for poll duty during the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar, who is also the District Electoral Officer and Returning Officer, has asked the Heads of all Government Departments to keep the official vehicles under their control in good running condition.

Also, the Department Heads have been asked to provide details of vehicles such as type of vehicle, whether hired on contract basis, motor cab or luxury cab, vehicle Registration Number etc., by e-mail to the DC’s office: [email protected] or Fax No. 0821-2428383.

The DC has warned officials of severe action if they are found non-cooperative towards poll duties and violate orders, as per the Representation of People’s Act.

The RTO Offices of Mysuru East and West and Hunsur have been asked to submit details of all Government vehicles, including Boards, Corporations and Quasi-Government bodies, registered with them between Jan. 2018 and now.

The details must be computerised and submitted to the DC’s Office in hard and soft copies, according to a press release issued by the DC’s Office.

